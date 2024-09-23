Outlaw Potato Shack Outlaw Potato Shack
Food
Texas Size Potatos
- Famous Outlaw Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives and topped with your choice of meat.$13.89
- Monster Outlaw Potato
Enormous Texas Size Potato, filled with double everything that is on the Famous Outlaw and topped with double the meat.$20.37
- Cowboy Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives$8.34
- Cowgirl Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, with butter only.$4.63
- Golden Outlaw
The Famous Outlaw loaded with mac and cheese!$15.74
Meat Platters
Ribs
Sandwiches
Salads
Sides
- Broccoli and Cheese
Homade broccoli and cheese, in rice.$4.63
- Baked Beans
Delicious baked beans, with homemade smoked pork recipe.$4.63
- Blaz'n Corn
Corn with cajun seasoning.$4.63
- Cole Slaw$4.63
- Mac Salad$4.63
- Potato Salad$4.63
- Mashed Potatoes$4.63
- Cowgirl Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, with butter only.$4.63
- Side Salad
Garden salad, served the way you want it.$4.63
- 4 Sides Deal$14.82
- mac and cheese$4.50
Desserts
Cornbread & Jar BBQ
Family Deals
Beverages
Soda / Water
Texas Bar-B-Q Joint Locations and Hours
Texas Bar-B-Q Joint
(585) 352-4227
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Outlaw Potato Shack
(585) 227-6474
Open now • Closes at 7PM