Outlaw Potato Shack Outlaw Potato Shack
3160 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY
Food
Texas Size Potatos
Famous Outlaw Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives and topped with your choice of meat.$13.89
Monster Outlaw Potato
Enormous Texas Size Potato, filled with double everything that is on the Famous Outlaw and topped with double the meat.$20.37
Cowboy Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives$8.34
Cowgirl Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, with butter only.$4.63
Golden Outlaw
The Famous Outlaw loaded with mac and cheese!$15.74
Meat Platters
Ribs
Sandwiches
Salads
Sides
Broccoli and Cheese
Homade broccoli and cheese, in rice.$4.63
Blaz'n Corn
Corn with cajun seasoning.$4.63
Cole Slaw$4.63
Mac Salad$4.63
Potato Salad$4.63
Mashed Potatoes$4.63
Cowgirl Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, with butter only.$4.63
Side Salad
Garden salad, served the way you want it.$4.63
4 Sides Deal$16.00
mac and cheese$4.50
Baked Beans$4.63
Desserts
Cornbread & Jar BBQ
Family Deals
Beverages
Soda / Water
Texas Bar-B-Q Joint Locations and Hours
Outlaw Potato Shack
(585) 227-6474
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
Texas Bar-B-Q Joint
(585) 352-4227
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM