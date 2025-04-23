Texas Bar-B-Q Joint Texas Bar-B-Q Joint
Featured Items
Famous Outlaw Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives and topped with your choice of meat.$14.00
sMAK N Cheez Bowls
A double portion of our delicious mac and cheese, served with the toppings of your choice, and topped with one of our signature meats. This is a meal!!!$15.00
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$9.50
Food
Fish Fry & Seafood
Fish Fry
Delicious 6 oz. Yuengling Beer Battered Haddock, served with a large portion of fries, homemade cornbread, and a serving of coleslaw!$15.50
Seafood Bounty Platter
A Feast of Seafood... Guinness battered Cod Strips, scallops, shrimp, and cornbread, served with a large portion of fries and a serving of coleslaw... This is a big meal!!!$21.00
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.00
sMASH Bowls & sMAK N Cheez Bowls
sMash Bowls
A double serving of mashed potatoes, served with your choice of toppings, and topped off with one of our signature meats. This is a meal!!!$15.00
Country Fried sMash Bowls
This sMASH Bowl is true Texas Style! This bowl is a double bed of mashed potatoes, topped with a serving of corn, combined with toppings of your choice, and finished with diced crispy chicken and brown gravy! A delicious meal!!!$16.00
sMAK and sMASH Bowls
This is the best of BOTH worlds!!! A full serving of mashed potatoes, a full serving of mac and cheese, add the topping of your choice, and finished off with a full serving of the meat of your choice!!! These are CRAZY delicious!!!$15.00
Texas Size Potatos
Monster Outlaw Potato
Enormous Texas Size Potato, filled with double everything that is on the Famous Outlaw and topped with double the meat.$22.00
Cowboy Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives$8.50
Cowgirl Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, with butter only.$4.50
Texas Plate
Double portion bed of golden fries, topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives, and a choice of your favorite meat.$14.00
Golden Outlaw
The Famous Outlaw loaded and combined with mac and cheese! This thing is big... and this thing is incredible!$17.00
Ribs and Meat Platters
Wrangler - 1 Meat Platter
A choice of your favorite meat, 2 sides, and a piece of cornbread.$16.00
Cattle Drive - 2 Meat Platter
2 choices of your favorite meat, 2 sides, and a piece of cornbread.$20.00
Round-Up - 3 Meat Platter
3 choices of your favorite meat, 2 sides, and a piece of cornbread.$24.00
Full Rack Ribs
A full rack of our perfectively smoked and seasoned babyback ribs.$29.00
1/2 Rack Ribs
1/2 rack of our babyback ribs.$15.00
1/2 Rack / Side / Drink
1/2 rack ribs + 1 Side + Drink.$20.00
Smoked Chicken Wings
Sandwiches
Tenders / Pizza Logs
Brisket Chili and Soup
Salads
Sides
Mac and Cheese$4.50
Broccoli and Cheese
Homade broccoli and cheese, in rice.$4.50
Baked Beans
Delicious baked beans, with homemade smoked pork recipe.$4.50
Blaz'n Corn
Corn with cajun seasoning.$4.50
Cole Slaw$4.50
Mac Salad$4.50
Potato Salad$4.50
Side Salad
Garden salad, served the way you want it.$4.50
Mashed Potatoes$4.50
Cowgirl Potato$4.50
French Fries$4.50
Fried Shrimp$6.00
Fried Okra$4.50
Fried Pickles$5.75
Fried Cheese Curds$5.75
Fried Onion Pedals$5.75
3cornbread$4.50
4 Sides Deal$16.00
Family Deals
Armadillo Plate
Monster Outlaw Potato + Full Rack of Ribs + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$50.00
Family Full Rack Meal Deal
Full Rack of Ribs + 3 Smoked Chicken Drums + 1 lb. Meat + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$65.00
Big Shack Pack
Full Rack of Ribs + 1.5 lb. Meat + 4 Sides + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$70.00
Ultimate Double Rib Smacker
2 Full Racks of Ribs + 4 Sides + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$80.00
Mega Wings and Ribs Pack
2 Full Racks of Ribs + 2 Dozen Wings + 8 Cornbread + Free Jar of BBQ Sauce!$95.00
Texas Double Rack Pack
2 Full Racks of Ribs + 6 Smoked Chicken Drums + 1.5 lb. Meat + 8 Sides + 8 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$115.00
Cornbread / Desserts / BBQ Jars
1 Cornbread
Delicious cornbread muffins, made with our house recipe.$1.75
Dozen Cornbread
A dozen of our cornbread muffins, made with our house recipe.$14.00
Chocolate Macaroons (4 Pack)$6.00
Bread Pudding$6.00
Chocolate Chip Brownie$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Marshmallow Treat$3.00
Jar of BBQ$5.00
Beverages NA
Soda / Water
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.75
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.75
Dr. Pepper$2.75
Root Beer$2.75
Bottled Water$2.75
Fountain Drink$2.75
sMASH Bowls & sMAK N Cheez Bowls
