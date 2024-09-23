Texas Bar-B-Q Joint Texas Bar-B-Q Joint
sMASH Bowls & sMAK N Cheez Bowls
- sMash Bowls
A double serving of mashed potatoes, served with your choice of toppings, and topped off with one of our signature meats. This is a meal!!!$13.00
- sMAK N Cheez Bowls
A double portion of our delicious mac and cheese, served with the toppings of your choice, and topped with one of our signature meats. This is a meal!!!$13.00
- Country Fried sMash Bowls
This sMASH Bowl is true Texas Style! This bowl is a double bed of mashed potatoes, topped with a serving of corn, combined with toppings of your choice, and finished with diced crispy chicken and brown gravy! A delicious meal!!!$13.00
- sMAK and sMASH Bowls
This is the best of BOTH worlds!!! A full serving of mashed potatoes, a full serving of mac and cheese, add the topping of your choice, and finished off with a full serving of the meat of your choice!!! These are CRAZY delicious!!!$13.00
Texas Size Potatos
- Famous Outlaw Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives and topped with your choice of meat.$13.50
- Monster Outlaw Potato
Enormous Texas Size Potato, filled with double everything that is on the Famous Outlaw and topped with double the meat.$20.00
- Cowboy Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, filled with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, and chives$8.50
- Cowgirl Potato
Texas Size 1 lb. Potato, with butter only.$4.50
- Texas Plate
Double portion bed of golden fries, topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives, and a choice of your favorite meat.$13.50
- Golden Outlaw
The Famous Outlaw loaded and combined with mac and cheese! This thing is big... and this thing is incredible!$16.50
Family Deals
- Armadillo Plate
Monster Outlaw Potato + Full Rack of Ribs + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$50.00
- Family Full Rack Meal Deal
Full Rack of Ribs + 1/2 Chicken + 1 lb. Meat + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$60.00
- Big Shack Pack
Full Rack of Ribs + 1.5 lb. Meat + 4 Sides + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$70.00
- Ultimate Double Rib Smacker
2 Full Racks of Ribs + 4 Sides + 4 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$75.00
- Texas Double Rack Pack
2 Full Racks of Ribs + Whole Chicken or 1.5 lb. Meat + 6 Sides + 6 Cornbread + Jar of BBQ Sauce!$95.00
- Mega Wings and Ribs Pack
2 Full Racks of Ribs + 2 Dozen Wings + 8 Cornbread + Free Jar of BBQ Sauce!$95.00
Meat Platters
- Wrangler - 1 Meat Platter
A choice of your favorite meat, 2 sides, and a piece of cornbread.$15.00
- Cattle Drive - 2 Meat Platter
2 choices of your favorite meat, 2 sides, and a piece of cornbread.$19.00
- Round-Up - 3 Meat Platter
3 choices of your favorite meat, 2 sides, and a piece of cornbread.$23.00
Ribs
Smoked Chicken Wings
Sandwiches
Tenders and Texas Pizza Logs
Sides
- Mac and Cheese$4.50
- Broccoli and Cheese
Homade broccoli and cheese, in rice.$4.50
- Baked Beans
Delicious baked beans, with homemade smoked pork recipe.$4.50
- Blaz'n Corn
Corn with cajun seasoning.$4.50
- Cole Slaw$4.50
- Mac Salad$4.50
- Potato Salad$4.50
- Side Salad
Garden salad, served the way you want it.$4.50
- Mashed Potatoes$4.50
- Cowgirl Potato$4.50
- French Fries$4.50
- Fried Okra$4.50
- Fried Pickles$5.75
- Fried Cheese Curds$5.75
- Fried Onion Pedals$5.75
- 3cornbread$4.50
- 4 Sides Deal$15.00